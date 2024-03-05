Supporters Rally Against Raid On Achakzai Residence

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Supporters of Mahmood Khan Achakzai rallied against an alleged police raid on his residence in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) workers also announced a strike today (Tuesday) against the storming of their leader's house.

The raid was aimed to recover a piece of government-owned land that had been occupied unlawfully by the PkMAP chief, said the Quetta administration.

In addition to the PkMAP rally, the Quetta-based lawyers' also observed a strike and boycotted proceedings in district courts.

PkMAP central leaders Dr. Hamid Khan Achakzai, Lala Rauf and Abdul Qahar Wadan led the protesters, carrying party flags, placards and banners.

The protest leaders accused the government of targeting Achakzai, who is also a presidential candidate, for exposing rigging in the February 8 general election.

mud

Visits: 16