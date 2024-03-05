SWR Announces Temporary Suspension Of Trains Along Bengaluru-Mysuru Route Until March 12; See Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Southwestern Railway (SWR) has announced the restoration of train services between Bengaluru and Mysuru, effective until March 12th, following recent disruptions due to construction work near Level Crossing Gate No.15 between Kengeri and Hejjala.

Several train services along the Bengaluru-Mysuru route had been temporarily cancelled due to construction activities. Notable cancellations include the Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Daily Express (16021) on March 6th and 7th, Mysuru-KSR Bangalore Daily Express (20623) on March 7th and 8th, KSR Bangalore-Mysuru Daily Express (20624) on March 7th and 8th, and Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express (16022) on March 7th and 8th.

The Arasikere-Mysuru Daily Express (06267) and Mysuru-SMVT Bangalore Daily Express (06269) were cancelled on March 7th and 12th. Furthermore, some train services experienced partial cancellations. The Mysuru-KSR Bangalore MEMU Special Train (06526) was partially cancelled between Channapatna and KSR Bangalore on March 7th and 12th.

In a relief to commuters, SWR has now announced the restoration of train services until March 12th. This move comes as a welcome development for passengers who rely on these trains for their daily commute or travel purposes.