Water inflow to Iran's dams drops by 12 percent in current water year

(MENAFN) According to a recent report from the Water Resources Management Company, there has been a notable decrease in water inflow to Iran's dams since the onset of the current water year, commencing on September 23, 2023, until March 2, 2024, compared to the corresponding period last year. The report reveals a 12 percent reduction in water inflow, with 11.68 billion cubic meters of water entering the country's dam reserves during this timeframe, contrasting with 13.3 billion cubic meters recorded last year, as highlighted by IRNA.



Despite recent precipitation events occurring across the nation, the overall volume of water stored in dam reservoirs has encountered a three percent decline compared to the previous year. As of March 2, the total volume of water in Iran's dams has reached 22.88 billion cubic meters, indicating a decrease from the 23.71 billion cubic meters reported during the same period last year.



While recent rains have contributed to the melting of snow cover, resulting in a rise in water levels behind dams, the current water levels remain lower in comparison to the previous year. Moreover, the outflow of water from the dams has increased by 21 percent during the aforementioned period, reaching 10.5 billion cubic meters, in contrast to 8.71 billion cubic meters recorded last year.



The report underscores that despite these fluctuations, the total capacity of Iran's dams stands at 50.5 billion cubic meters, revealing that only 46 percent of the dams' capacity is currently filled. This observation emphasizes the ongoing challenges posed by water scarcity and underscores the importance of efficient water management strategies to mitigate the impacts of dwindling water resources in Iran.

