Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Poised To Play An Important Role In Powering The Globe's Energy Transformation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Nickel demand as a green energy metal is expected to continue growing exponentially over the coming years and decades as the world continues its electrification revolution towards net-zero emissions

Nickel is expected to witness continued demand from EV manufacturers, with the average EV containing upwards of 25 kilograms of nickel, as well as many other emerging battery uses and technologies

High-grade sulfide nickel deposits are low in carbon intensity and make for cleaner, safer mines than Indonesian or Chinese sources, with carbon emissions 5-10x higher than Canadian high-grade nickel, not to mention many other environmental issues Fathom Nickel are seeking to participate in this move through the discovery and eventual development of two high quality magmatic nickel sulfide deposits located in Canada's Saskatchewan region

Climate change has become an undeniable force around the globe, with news of widespread droughts, record temperatures, forest fires, and ravaged agricultural harvests increasing in frequency. In response, global leaders came together during 2021's COP26 event in Glasgow to propose a global Net Zero initiative, aimed towards achieving a balance between global greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions and those being removed from the atmosphere. While a number of countries have since published their own legislation, detailing the measures and timeframes through which they expect to achieve a net zero status, there is a common consensus amongst all – the change will not be easy. Forecasts by the International Energy Agency now suggest that to reach global net zero emissions by 2050, annual clean energy investment around the globe will need to more than triple to approximately $4 trillion per annum by 2030 ( ).

The shift away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources is resulting in a spending surge, which is set to directly benefit businesses entrenched within the global renewable energy supply chain; in particular, commodities such as nickel – a critical component within green energy technologies – are...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN