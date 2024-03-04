India Allows Onion Exports To Bangladesh, UAE

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Mac 5 (NNN-PTI) – The Indian government has amended its ban order on the export of onions, excluding to Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), confirmed a senior official at the federal ministry of commerce, yesterday.

The change with the permit for onion exports to the above-mentioned two countries was made at the“request of the friendly countries,” added the official.

In a bid to meet the demand of the domestic market, the ban on onion exports was imposed by India's federal government in the first week of Dec, last year, which will last till the end of March.

According to two separate notifications, issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, 50,000 tonnes of onions are allowed to be exported to Bangladesh, and 14,400 tonnes to the UAE.

For the UAE, a ceiling of 3,600 tonnes in total over the span of three months is imposed.– NNN-PTI

