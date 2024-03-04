Armenia To Hand Over Lost Azerbaijani Serviceman To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Armenian authorities decided to return the strayed
Azerbaijani serviceman Ruslan Panahov to Azerbaijan.
According to Azernews, this was reported by the National
Security Service (NSS) of Armenia.
“As a sign of goodwill and in pursuance of the agreement reached
between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the highest level that military
personnel of both sides who got lost and ended up on the opposite
side should be returned as soon as possible, Armenia decided to
hand over Ruslan Panahov to the Azerbaijani side,” - the NSS press
service said in a statement.
Let us recall that on the morning of February 28, a serviceman
of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Panahov Ruslan Eldeniz oglu, moving
between service positions in the Lachin region, went astray, losing
the direction of movement under unfavorable weather conditions.
The Armenian side soon issued a statement in which it announced
the detention of an Azerbaijani soldier who had crossed the
conventional border.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia opened a criminal case
against Ruslan Panahov on charges of“attempted sabotage,”“illegal
possession of weapons and ammunition,” as well as“attempted murder
motivated by racial and religious intolerance.”
Later, the Investigative Committee of Armenia announced the
termination of the criminal case against Ruslan Panahov.
The Armenian side also admits that the Azerbaijani serviceman,
previously arrested on trumped-up charges, got lost. It is noted
that“factual data” have been received that Panakhov got lost and
ended up near Armenian positions.
