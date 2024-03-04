Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.2 Hits J & K's Doda

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The quake occurred at 9.08 pm. There are no immediate report of any damage, officials said.
The epicentre was 10 km below the surface of the earth in Doda region.
It occurred at latitude 33.02 degrees north and longitude 75.84 degrees east, the NCS said.
