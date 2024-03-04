General Staff: Ukrainian Forces Repel 41 Attacks In Four Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 41 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, as well as two enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

A total of 63 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the day.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck eight enemy manpower clusters, as well as a ground control station for enemy drones.

The Ukrainian air defense force destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile.

For their part, units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit eight enemy targets: one personnel concentration area, one air defense system, and six artillery units.

The enemy launched 5 missile attacks and 44 air strikes and carried out 68 attacks involving multiple launch rocket systems at the Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The Russian forces launched air strikes on the areas of Chuykivka in the Sumy region, Lyptsi, Varvarivka, Nesterne, and Kolodiazne in the Kharkiv region.

The invaders shelled about 30 settlements in these two areas with mortars and artillery, including Tovstodubove, Kliusy and Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region, Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, and Neskuchne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times near Sinkivka in the Kharkiv region.

The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region, Tverdokhlibove, and Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Terny in the Donetsk region. Russian troops, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defense there.

About 20 settlements in the Lyman sector suffered from artillery and mortar fire over the past day, including Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, and Serebrianka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Andriivka in the Donetsk region. Russians were trying to improve their tactical position there.

Russian troops carried out air strikes in the areas of New York and Druzhba in the Donetsk region. The invaders attacked more than 10 settlements in this area with artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

Russian air strikes were recorded in the areas of Semenivka, Netaylove, and Kalynove in the Donetsk region over the past day.

About 20 localities in the Avdiivka sector came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka, and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region. The Russian army tried to break through the defense there 16 times with the support of aircraft.

A Russian air strike was recorded near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

More than 20 settlements in the Novopavlivka sector came under artillery and mortar fire from the Russian army. They include Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) operations but instead attacked settlements. In particular, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Malynivka, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 20 localities in the Orikhiv sector came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Russians have not given up their intention to dislodge the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River, despite significant losses. During the day, they attempted two assault operations, but were unsuccessful.

More than 20 settlements in the Kherson sector were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the Russian army. Among them were Kherson, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky, and Zmiivka in the Kherson region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, Russian troops are actively attacking Ukrainian defenders' bridgeheads with combat drones and VOG fragmentation munitions.