US Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Former Pres. Trump

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 4 (KUNA) -- The US Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado, a decision with nationwide implications that follows months of debate over whether the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination violated the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist clause" because of his role in the January 6, 2021, riot.

The court was unanimous on the idea Trump could not be unilaterally removed from the ballot, but justices were divided on how broadly the decision would sweep.

A 5-4 majority said no state could dump a federal candidate off any ballot, but four justices asserted that the court should have limited its opinion. You can read the full decision here.

The opinion is a massive victory for Trump, vanquishing one of the many legal threats that have both plagued and animated his 2024 campaign against President Joe Biden.

The decision came one day before Colorado's primary on Super Tuesday.

Trump called the ruling a "win" for the country. (end)

