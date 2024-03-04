AI Stocks - Another Application To Watch (NASDAQ: RVSN) (NASDAQ: DUOT) (NYSE: DELL) (NASDAQ: INDI)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering AI stocks issues a snapshot for the sector looking at transportation safety, featuring Rail Vision (Nasdaq: RVSN ), a technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The Company has developed cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution is impacting all sectors, and transportation has not been left out. Forbes notes. "AI is revolutionizing the transportation industry in many ways, and its impact on safety is significant. From automated vehicle inspection systems and intelligent traffic management systems to assisted driving and fleet integration, AI is making transportation safer and more efficient on a global scale."

Focusing on railway safety, Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN ) just announced that it is joining NVIDIA Metropolis , a partner program application framework and set of developer tools focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications. This signifies a significant step forward in Rail Vision's commitment to advancing rail safety and efficiency through cutting-edge technologies.

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost-effective for enterprises, governments and integration partners to use world-class, AI-enabled technologies to improve critical operational efficiency and solve safety problems. The Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of members investing in advanced AI techniques and efficient deployment platforms and uses an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Metropolis members can gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to enhance their AI application development efforts. Additionally, the program offers the opportunity for members to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

By joining Metropolis, Rail Vision hopes to gain a significant advantage in developing and deploying AI-driven solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of the rail sector through the opportunity of leveraging NVIDIA's extensive technological expertise and integrating its cutting-edge technology.

Rail Vision uses the NVIDIA Jetson and other NVIDIA edge AI platforms, which provide accelerated computing in compact and energy-efficient modules, and also uses the NVIDIA TensorRT software development kit for high-performance deep learning inference.

Rail Vision has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality.

Evidencing the growing safety needs for railway, Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), said in a recent interview with Electric Autonomy , "Climate, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and the extreme need for moving people and freight by rail has never converged as it is converging now."

"The need for rail is more extreme than ever," continued Petrunic, "yet the potential for disaster is even higher. Fortunately, so has the potential for greater safety."

He continued, "Imagine the possibilities of combining driverless technology and automation with AI layering on top of the climate piece and layering on top of risk aversion processes. We would be able to efficiently operate our systems, but also save lives."

Another player in railway safety using AI, Duos Technologies Group, Inc (Nasdaq: DUOT ), through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to analyze fast moving freight, passenger and transit trains and trucks, recently announced the signing of an AI subscription agreement for AI detections, empowering the rail operator to enhance their current railcar inspection capabilities. Additionally, the agreement includes the renewal of their annual services and maintenance contract, which now encompasses expanded support through Duos' Preventative Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) Program and Field Services Support, aimed at further improving the performance of the rail network.

From the news: The renewal agreement includes an annual subscription for an array of AI algorithms requested by the client who uses the Duos patented Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP®) and AI to quickly and efficiently detect critical issues that could potentially lead to accidents or derailments. As part of the agreement, Duos will provide maintenance and technical services for their existing RIP®, offering comprehensive support that includes field services to address break/fix issues and onsite preventive maintenance checks and services, along with spare parts provision.

Advancing driver assisted technology, Subaru Corporation is teaming with Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) to help improve driver safety through the powerful combination of AI and high-performance storage. The collaboration is indicative of AI's profound impact on transforming one of the most common means of transportation, aiming to help make it safer for drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

"Subaru is driving massive innovation through data to give motorists an extra set of eyes and an extra foot on the brake while entrusting Dell Technologies to enable this journey as its AI development infrastructure," said Arthur Lewis, President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "As an AI-ready data platform, Dell PowerScale storage allows companies like Subaru to integrate, analyze and use data to deliver impactful insights that advance human progress and transform industries."

From the news: Subaru can store, manage and use a vast amount of data to advance the development of its next-generation EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with the selection of Dell PowerScale network attached storage systems. Sold in more than 5.5-million EyeSight-equipped vehicles, today's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology monitors traffic movement, optimizes cruise control and warns drivers if they sway outside their lane. PowerScale meets the increased IT demand for AI modeling and validation while helping customers easily scale capacity and performance wherever their data resides.

SUBARU Lab, the AI development base for Subaru established in 2020, can store approximately 1,000 times more files on Dell PowerScale systems than with previous platforms. Subaru now can improve AI image analysis by easily accessing stored files on PowerScale systems deployed in data centers across the SUBARU Lab and Tokyo offices, which wasn't previously possible. The ability to scale and use data flexibly across locations has expanded the possibilities for business expansion.

"As a brand that has built its reputation on trust, we are constantly expanding AI development to increase the reliability in our vehicles while contributing to the greater good," said Takashi Kanai, Deputy Chief of SUBARU Lab and Manager of ADAS Development Department, PGM (Advanced Integrated System), Engineering Division. "While requirements for systems and storage are ever changing, we are confident that Dell PowerScale is up to the task as the underlying infrastructure for EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, allowing us to continue advancing our AI initiatives to improve driver safety."

From the news: EyeSight is the world's first system to use only stereo camera technology to provide driver assist features such as pre-collision braking, which detects not only cars but also pedestrians and motorcycles in the vehicle's path, as well as adaptive cruise control.

Also competing in the driver safety revolution, indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI ), an Autotech solutions innovator, and Ficosa, a leading global company dedicated to the research, development, production, and marketing of advanced vision, safety and efficiency solutions for the automotive industry, executed a collaboration agreement earlier this year to develop and commercialize automotive camera solutions deploying neural network-based (NN) artificial intelligence (AI) processing.

From the news: The partnership will leverage Ficosa's near decade-long expertise as a high-volume vision solution supplier, and indie's field-proven, proprietary vision processing technology to deliver breakthrough imaging and in-camera object detection performance, particularly for challenging edge sensing applications. The companies intend to sample the first smart camera solutions employing their combined technologies in 2024, and expect to ramp into volume production by 2025.

From the news: Government regulators and new car safety assessment programs (like US and Euro NCAP) are increasingly seeking to specify protection for vulnerable road users (VRU) such as pedestrians and cyclists, especially for back-up and eMirror scenarios. In fact, Euro NCAP has implemented VRU safety test protocol since 2020, and in the United States the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has this year proposed updates to NCAP to provide consumers with information about crashworthiness and pedestrian protection of new vehicles. As a result, Automakers are demanding volume scalable camera-based Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions that provide not just passive viewing capability, but also intelligent sensing to actively detect pedestrians. According to S&P Global, shipments of surround view and park assist camera electronic control units (ECUs) are projected to grow from 134 million units in 2023 to 240 million units by 2033.

AI is revolutionizing the way we think about transportation; from railways to road and even to flight. According to a recent article , "With advanced predictive maintenance capabilities, AI can identify potential maintenance issues and address them proactively, ensuring safer flights and boosting passenger confidence. Furthermore, AI can automate routine operations, leading to the development of autonomous aircraft."

So, for the transportation sector using AI, and investors willing to take the wild ride along with it, the sky is literally the limit!

