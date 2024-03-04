Churu MP Rahul Kaswan Rues Being Denied LS Ticket

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) The sitting BJP MP from Churu, Rahul Kaswan, on Monday expressed his displeasure after being denied a ticket from Rajasthan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In its first list of 195 candidates announced on Saturday, the BJP has named Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia in place of Rahul Kaswan from Churu.

Taking to social media on Monday, Kaswan said,“What was my fault? Was I not honest? Was I not hard-working? Was I not loyal? Was I tainted? Had I left any stone unturned in getting the work done in Churu? I was at the forefront of the implementation of all the schemes of the Honourable Prime Minister.”

Kaswan added,“What else was needed? Whenever I ask this question, everyone remains speechless. No one is able to give me an answer. Maybe my own people can tell me something.”

Kaswan showed signs of displeasure as soon as he was denied a ticket by the BJP on Saturday.

On Sunday, he greeted the people of Churu and said,“With your trust and support, we will overcome every crisis, move forward on the path of development, and climb the heights of progress. You must be patient. I will be among you people in the next few days, information about which will be shared with you soon.”

Kaswan, a two-time MP from Churu, belongs to a well-known political family in the city. His father Ram Singh Kaswan has been a four-time BJP MP besides being the MLA once.

Ram Singh Kaswan had defeated veteran Congress leader Balram Jakhar in the Lok Sabha polls from Churu.

Kamla Kaswan, the wife of Ram Singh Kaswan, has been a BJP MLA from Sadulpur. In 2014, Rahul Kaswan got a BJP ticket for the first time and won from Churu.