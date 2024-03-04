WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Name Uma Chetry As Replacement For Injured Vrinda Dinesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) UP Warriorz's Vrinda Dinesh has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Premier League after suffering a shoulder injury during the match against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on February 28. The WPL governing council has approved wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry as a replacement for her.
Vrinda missed UP Warriorz's next game against Gujarat Giants on March 1 and was ruled out of the entire tournament on Monday.
The UP Warriorz have signed wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry as a replacement at her reserve price of INR 10 lakh.
Uma recently played for India A against England A and was also a part of the victorious India A Emerging squad that won the ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023.
In the two matches that she played for UP Warriorz before her injury, Vrinda scored 0 and 18 runs. She did not bat in the match against Mumbai Indians.
