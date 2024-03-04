Zaira Wasim Speaks Out On Kashmir's Power Crisis, MD KPDCL Responds

In a tweet, she raised the issue of the frequent and unpredictable electricity outages, noting that the situation rarely adheres to any schedule and is particularly unfair in the aftermath of the smart meter implementation.

“Tired of the frequent, unpredictable electricity outages in Kashmir. Rarely stable or adheres to schedule. So unfair, especially after the whole smart meter sham,” Zaira posted on X.

However, her post did not go unnoticed by the Managing Director Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Mussarrat Zia.



Zia responded to Wasim's tweet, acknowledging the challenges faced by consumers and emphasizing the efforts being made to address them.

In her response, Zia addressed Wasim directly, stating,“Dear @ZairaWasimmm, we are striving to stem outages & hope our availability goes up. You are an influencer par excellence & a parting line in ur post condemning power pilferage by consumers wud have really created a social media buzz. We hope smart meters will make us smart citizens.”

Zia's response sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising him for addressing the issue head-on, while others criticized him for seemingly deflecting responsibility onto consumers.

In response to a tweet where a consumer accused a KPDCL official of exaggerating the issue, Mussarrat Zia wrote,“We are robbed daily, & we also don't get paid in time by a large segment of consumers for the service we provide. On a load of 1, they throw a 10kW punch at us.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now