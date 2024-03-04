Kuwait PM Receives UN Sec. Gen. Dep.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, with attendance of Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, received at Bayan Palace on Monday Amina J. Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and her delegation.

The meeting was attended by the head of the prime minister's diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dekheel, the UN Secretary General's Representative and the Resident Coordinator in the State of Kuwait Ghada Al-Taher, and the asistant foreign minister for international organizations Abdulaziz Saud Al-Jarallah. (end)

