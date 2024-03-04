Hungary claims delay of negotiations will cause worse results for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has issued a cautionary message, asserting that Ukraine's strategy of gaining ground on the battlefield to strengthen its negotiating position may be failing. Speaking on Radio Kossuth, Szijjarto highlighted that despite optimistic expectations, recent developments indicate that time is working in Russia's favor. He argued that the longer the delay in calling for a ceasefire and initiating negotiations, the more challenging the situation will become for Ukraine.



Szijjarto's remarks come amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Western leaders expressing hopes that military advancements by the Ukrainian forces would bolster their position at the negotiation table. However, the Hungarian Foreign Minister emphasized that this strategy seems to have backfired, and the evolving scenario favors Russia.



Since the outset of the conflict, the United States, along with European Union diplomats, has pledged support for Ukraine, emphasizing the provision of military aid to strengthen its hand for diplomatic negotiations. In contrast, Hungary has taken a distinct approach, advocating for a ceasefire and negotiations since 2022. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has echoed this sentiment, expressing skepticism about Ukraine's chances of winning the conflict and emphasizing the importance of avoiding prolonged hostilities.



The warning from Hungary underscores the complexities of the geopolitical landscape surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The debate over the optimal timing for peace talks reflects differing perspectives among international leaders on how to best address the ongoing crisis and highlights the challenges faced by Ukraine in navigating its diplomatic strategy amid evolving military dynamics.







