(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Sergey Ivanov, a special representative to President Putin, called for an end to mass deliveries of wine and whiskey to Russia via the Baltic nations, which he deemed as "hostile" to Moscow. While emphasizing the need to curtail such trade routes, Ivanov clarified that there was no immediate intention to impose a full embargo on imports from "unfriendly" countries. Speaking in an interview with Russia 24 TV, Ivanov, whose responsibilities include environmental protection, ecology, and transportation, expressed concern over the sizable quantities of alcoholic beverages entering Russia through Latvia and Lithuania, despite existing sanctions.



According to Ivanov, these Baltic ports thrive solely due to cargoes either destined for or originating from Russia, and he urged the nation to reevaluate its relationship with these trading partners. Notably, Latvia, a vocal supporter of Ukraine and a proponent of sanctions against Moscow, emerged as Russia's top whisky supplier last year, surpassing all other exporters combined, as reported by RIA Novosti earlier this month, citing industry data.



Western experts contend that since the initiation of the European Union sanctions against Russia in 2022, Latvia has acted as a key intermediary for Western spirits seeking entry into the Russian market. Ivanov, however, categorically opposed the idea of imposing an embargo on the supply of wine and whiskey from unfriendly states, emphasizing a need for a nuanced approach to address the complex dynamics of trade relations amid geopolitical tensions. The call to halt the flow of alcohol through Baltic nations underscores the intricacies of Russia's economic strategies in navigating the impacts of international sanctions.





MENAFN04032024000045015687ID1107930529