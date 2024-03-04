Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region, Damaging 20 Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders fired on the Zelenivka district from the temporarily occupied left bank yesterday, damaging more than 20 civilian houses.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday the Russian army attacked the Zelenivka district from the temporarily occupied left bank," said Mrochko.

According to him, more than 20 residential buildings were damaged in enemy shelling.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, on the morning of March 4, wounding a local resident who was hit by an explosive device dropped from a drone.