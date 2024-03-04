(MENAFN) A leaked recording detailing the purported plans of the German military to assist Ukraine in using long-range missiles to target the Crimean Bridge could potentially strain relations within NATO, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Saturday. The leaked conversation, claimed to involve high-ranking Luftwaffe officers, was released by RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, revealing discussions on the operational aspects and targeting details of Taurus long-range missiles, which Germany is currently contemplating sending to Ukraine.



The released Russian-language transcript suggested that the officers discussed these plans as if the delivery of the missiles had already been agreed upon. Notably, the officials also deliberated on strategies to maintain plausible deniability in the event that Ukraine utilized the weapons to strike the strategically significant Crimean Bridge. Confirming the interception of the conversation, the German Defense Ministry has initiated an investigation into the matter.



The WSJ, citing German officials, reported that the leaked conversation is authentic and took place on the non-encrypted online platform WebEx, with one officer allegedly calling from a hotel room in Singapore. The article highlighted that German officials commonly use WebEx for sensitive discussions, and one source emphasized that the leak should serve as a "wake-up call" for Berlin.



Beyond the discussions on Taurus missiles, the leaked recording also purportedly revealed mentions of foreign military personnel in Ukraine, tasked with aiding Kiev in operating Western-supplied weapons. Russian officials have remarked that the presence of Western service members in Ukraine is "no secret."



This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the already delicate geopolitical dynamics surrounding Ukraine, potentially influencing the relationships among NATO allies. As the investigation unfolds and diplomatic ramifications are considered, the leaked recording underscores the challenges faced by nations in maintaining security while navigating alliances in a volatile international landscape.







