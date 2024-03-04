Global Airlines Recruits Ex Airbus A380 Chief Engineer Ahead Of Launch

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK-based startup airline Global Airlines has appointed a former UK Airbus A380 chief engineer in preparation for the launch of its commercial operations. The news came shortly after the airline performed its maiden Airbus A380 test flight, Azernews reports, citing foreign media .

Expanding its team

Global Airlines is making strides toward launching commercial operations, drawing attention to its progress. The airline is expanding its team and has recently appointed John Roberts to its Advisory Board. Having spent more than 40 years in the industry, Roberts will offer operational and maintenance advice on the superjumbo aircraft to the Global team.

In addition to his work as a chief engineer for the Airbus A380 in the UK, Roberts has gained experience through his roles at Dowty Fuel Systems and Messier-Dowty, the world's largest company manufacturing aircraft landing gear. Roberts is a graduate of Brunel University, holding a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is also a member of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a chartered engineer. Commenting on his appointment, Roberts said:

"The A380 is the most distinctive aircraft in the sky, and I'm proud to have played a small part in its success since it entered into commercial operation in 2005. It is still a modern, latest technology aircraft, with two more decades of full-time usage in front of it."

Meanwhile, Kevin Billings OBE, Chair of Global's Advisory Board, added that "it is phenomenal that not only someone of John's calibre is joining" the airline, "but someone who knows the A380 so intimately."