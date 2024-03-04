Global Airlines Recruits Ex Airbus A380 Chief Engineer Ahead Of Launch

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK-based startup airline Global Airlines has appointed a
former UK Airbus A380 chief engineer in preparation for the launch
of its commercial operations. The news came shortly after the
airline performed its maiden Airbus A380 test flight, Azernews
reports, citing foreign media .
Expanding its team
Global Airlines is making strides toward launching commercial
operations, drawing attention to its progress. The airline is
expanding its team and has recently appointed John Roberts to its
Advisory Board. Having spent more than 40 years in the industry,
Roberts will offer operational and maintenance advice on the
superjumbo aircraft to the Global team.
In addition to his work as a chief engineer for the Airbus A380
in the UK, Roberts has gained experience through his roles at Dowty
Fuel Systems and Messier-Dowty, the world's largest company
manufacturing aircraft landing gear. Roberts is a graduate of
Brunel University, holding a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He
is also a member of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a chartered
engineer. Commenting on his appointment, Roberts said:
"The A380 is the most distinctive aircraft in the sky, and
I'm proud to have played a small part in its success since it
entered into commercial operation in 2005. It is still a modern,
latest technology aircraft, with two more decades of full-time
usage in front of it."
Meanwhile, Kevin Billings OBE, Chair of Global's Advisory Board,
added that "it is phenomenal that not only someone of John's
calibre is joining" the airline, "but someone who knows the A380 so
intimately."
