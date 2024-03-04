Participants Of TURKPA Commission Meeting Visit Alley Of Martyrs In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The participants of the 11th meeting of TURKPA's Legal Affairs
and International Relations Commission visited the Alley of Martyrs
in Baku on March 4, Azernews reports.
The participants of the meeting paid their respects to the
memory of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan who were martyred in the
struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of the
country and laid flowers on their graves. They also visited the
Eternal Torch.
The guests also visited the Turkish Martyrdom monument and laid
flowers in front of the monument erected in memory of the Turkish
soldiers who died in the struggle for the sovereignty of
Azerbaijan.
