Participants Of TURKPA Commission Meeting Visit Alley Of Martyrs In Baku


3/4/2024 3:39:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The participants of the 11th meeting of TURKPA's Legal Affairs and International Relations Commission visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on March 4, Azernews reports.

The participants of the meeting paid their respects to the memory of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan who were martyred in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of the country and laid flowers on their graves. They also visited the Eternal Torch.

The guests also visited the Turkish Martyrdom monument and laid flowers in front of the monument erected in memory of the Turkish soldiers who died in the struggle for the sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

