Russians Injured 19 Civilians In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 3, 19 civilians were injured in the Donetsk region by Russian invaders.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“On March 3, Russians wounded 19 residents of the Donetsk region: 16 in Kurakhove and three in Pokrovsk," said Filashkin.

The total number of civilian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha, the regional governor stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, 16 people were wounded in a Russian strike on Kurakhove in the Donetsk region, two of them are in serious condition.

Photo is illustrative