Social Organisations Come Out Against Sale Of Illicit Liquor In Tamil Nadu

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) Social organisations in Tamil Nadu are up in arms against the sale of illicit liquor being sold in the state.

Director of Social and Economic Studies Institute P.R. Prakash said that the illicit liquor from Andhra Pradesh is reaching Tamil Nadu in large volumes while the State Police is turning a blind eye to it.

He said that Vaniyambadi in Tiruppatur district of Tamil Nadu is fast turning into a hotbed of illicit arrack smuggling in the state.

“Minibuses which operate near the Andhra border are being used as the medium of transport for liquor to enter Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He said that liquor is being sold at Rs 50 per sachet and the illegal sellers are providing an offer of one sachet free for four sachets. Each packet (200 ml) is charged Rs 50 in Andhra Pradesh and once it reaches Tamil Nadu the cost almost doubles.

Vaniyambadi Police officials told IANS that they were in touch with cops of Andhra Pradesh and that the illicit smuggling of liquor to Tamil Nadu will be brought to an end soon.

Director of Centre for Policy and Development Studies C. Rajeev also said that he too has the information about the illicit liquor being sold into Tamil Nadu from certain pockets in Andhra Pradesh and wanted immediate action from authorities.

Kamaleswari (59), who regularly travels in to Andhra Pradesh for domestic jobs told IANS that the liquor is being smuggled into Tamil Nadu regularly basis.

She said that the women are facing difficulties as large numbers of tipplers visit the border areas to purchase liquor.

Manikantan (42), a daily wage labourer from Vaniyambadi told IANS that the town is now becoming famous for illicit liquor.“Government must immediately interfere to prevent smuggling,” he said.