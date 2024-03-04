Capital Bank Enhances Sustainability with Water-Saving Technologies

(MENAFN- Advvise) As part of its active steps towards sustainability and environmental preservation, Capital Bank has undertaken measures to improve water use efficiency by using water-saving technologies within the bank’s main buildings in collaboration with Al Aman Company, a specialized company in water-saving solutions.

Capital Bank has participated in recent initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability and using water efficiently reflecting the bank's awareness of the significance of environmental conservation and the responsible use of natural resources. The anticipated water savings from the implementation of these technologies are substantial, reaching up to 70% in certain buildings.

This progressive move is part of the USAID Water Efficiency and Conservation Activity that aims to increase water conservation in Jordan by improving water use efficiency in the agricultural, industrial, and municipal sectors. After five years the activity will have saved 70 million cubic meters of water by strengthening the market systems that incentivize water-saving technologies and practices, and by empowering the government to design incentive schemes that will contribute to water conservation. To achieve this target, the activity provides technical and financial resources to water saving technology organizations to increase demand.

Shadi Khoury, Director of Engineering and Special Projects at Capital Bank, stated, “At Capital Bank, we believe in taking proactive measures to protect the environment and conserve natural resources. The recent introduction of water-saving technologies underscores the bank's commitment to sustainable practices and its role as a responsible institution.”

Anas Alawneh, Business Development Director of Al Aman, expressed pride and satisfaction in collaborating with Capital Bank on this initiative. He highlighted the bank's past initiatives, such as transitioning to renewable energy, as evidence of its commitment to being an environmentally conscious institution. Alawneh emphasized the importance of the ongoing project at Capital Bank, specifically in the field of water conservation.





