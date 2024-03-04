United States Automotive Radar Market Report 2024, Outlook, Demand, Size, Trends And Opportunity Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Automotive Radar Market Report by Range (Long Range, Medium and Short Range), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Intelligent Park Assist, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, United States automotive radar market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.82% during

2024-2032.

Automotive radar is used in vehicles for the detection and tracking of objects in the vehicle vicinity. It relies on radio waves to detect the distance, speed, and direction of objects around the vehicle. It is operated in the microwave frequency range and designed to provide crucial data for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. It enables adaptive cruise control (ACC) systems to maintain a safe following distance from vehicles ahead, automatically adjusting the vehicle speed to match traffic conditions. It aids in parking maneuvers by detecting nearby objects and obstacles and providing visual or audible alerts to assist drivers in maneuvering into parking spaces safely. It helps in maintaining the lane position by detecting lane markings and monitoring adjacent lanes for potential lane departures. As it plays a crucial role in enhancing vehicle safety and enabling the development of autonomous driving technologies, the demand for automotive radar is increasing in the United States.

United States Automotive Radar Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the growing preferences for vehicles equipped with ADAS, such as collision warning systems, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking, along with the increasing awareness among individuals about road safety, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in the United States. In addition, governing agencies in the US are implementing stringent safety regulations and mandates, such as the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regulations, to encourage the adoption of radar-based technologies in vehicles, which is supporting the market growth. Besides this, ongoing advancements in radar sensor technology, such as the development of high-resolution radar, multi-mode radar, and digital beamforming, are improving the performance, accuracy, and reliability of automotive radar systems. Apart from this, increasing collaborations between automotive manufacturers, technology companies, and radar sensor suppliers are resulting in innovations and the development of advanced radar solutions, thereby facilitating the market growth in the country.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Range Insights:



Long Range Medium and Short Range

Vehicle Type Insights:



Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Application Insights:



Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Intelligent Park Assist Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

