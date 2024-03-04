SABIC CEO elected as a Chair for Board of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA)

(MENAFN- GPCA) Dubai, UAE, 3 March 2024 – The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), the voice of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf, announced changes to its Board of Directors for the term 2024-2027 at its Annual General Assembly meeting held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates this week. The changes took place as part of GPCA’s Board elections at the Kempinski Central Avenue, Dubai, on 29 February 2024.

Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO, SABIC, was re-elected for a new three-year term as Chairman of GPCA, and Dr. Mohammed Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO, QAPCO, has been re-elected as Vice Chairman of the Association. Nadia AlHajji, CEO, PIC, was elected for the role of Treasurer, replacing Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO, Borouge, who retains a seat on the GPCA Board. AlHajji remains Sponsor of the GPCA Youth Council.

The remaining members on the GPCA Board of Directors for the Term 2024-2027 are:

• Mutlaq Al-Morished, CEO, TASNEE

• Naser Aldousari, CEO, EQUATE

• Eng. Yasser AlAbbasi, CEO, GPIC

• Abdullah A. Al-Hussaini, Executive VP – Marketing, QatarEnergy

• Hilal Al Kharusi, Chief Executive Commercial & Downstream, OQ

• Abdulrahman Al-Suwaidi, Managing Director and CEO, QAFCO

• Eng. Sabri Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, Board Member and Managing Director, Chemanol

• Dr. Faisal Mohammed AlFaqeer, Senior Vice President, Liquids to Chemicals Development, Downstream, Saudi Aramco

• Eng. Abdullah Saif Al-Saadoon, CEO, SIPCHEM

• Othman A. Al Ghamdi, President and CEO, Petro Rabigh

• Khalid Sultan Al-Kuwari, CEO, Qatar Chemical Company (Q-Chem)



Eng. Yasser AlAbbasi, CEO, GPIC, was appointed as the Chairman of the GPCA Responsible Care Committee, while Khalid Sultan Al-Kuwari, CEO, Q-Chem, was appointed as the Chairman of the GPCA Supply Chain Committee. Mutlaq Al Morished, CEO, TASNEE, retains the role of Chairman of the GPCA International Trade Committee, and Naser Aldousari, CEO, EQUATE, retains the role of Chairman of the GPCA Plastics Committee. Abdulrahman Al-Suwaidi, Managing Director and CEO, QAFCO, will continue to lead the GPCA Agri-Nutrients Committee, as its Chairman. Dr. Fahad Al-Sherehy, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability, SABIC, has been appointed as Chairman of the GPCA Research and Innovation Committee.



Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “I would like to welcome the GPCA Board of Directors for the term 2024-2027 and congratulate them on their appointment. I look forward to working closely with the Board to fulfill GPCA’s objectives and continue to deliver value to our members in the region and globally. I would also like extend a heartfelt thanks to GPCA’s outgoing Board Members for their valuable support over the last three years and wish them all the very best in their future endeavors.”



He added: “I would also like to welcome the newly appointed Chairmen to GPCA’s Committees, who have been entrusted to lead the Committees’ efforts in driving knowledge sharing, quality and excellence across the Responsible Care® program, Supply Chain, Plastics, International Trade, Agri-Nutrients and Research and Innovation.”



GPCA’s Annual General Assembly Meeting was held following the 4th edition of the GPCA Leaders Forum, an exclusive C-suite launched in 2021 to provide a platform for senior industry leaders to discuss and shape the industry’s future.



As part of this year’s annual member gathering, GPCA published its 2023 Annual Report, which outlines the Association’s initiatives and activities over the past year. It also released the inaugural GPCA Youth Council Impact Report to showcase the activities of the Council since its establishment in 2021.







