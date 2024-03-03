Tanza: Egypt's First, Largest Integrated Entertainment Destination

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Magic Land Al-Hokair, a subsidiary of Abdulmohsen Al-Hokair Group in the tourism and development sector, has launched Tanza in partnership with the Egyptian Media Production City company. The project, which covers an area of 250,000 sqm, is the first and largest integrated entertainment destination in Egypt, with investments worth EGP 1.1bn.

Tanza aims to reshape and redefine the entertainment concept in Egypt through its unique business model and comprehensive entertainment agenda, which is unprecedented in Egypt and the Middle East. Tanza also supports the efforts of the Egyptian government to transform Egypt into a distinguished and attractive tourist destination worldwide.

Tanza offers a variety of entertainment options for all ages and tastes, as it features seven entertainment zones, including adventure, racing, sports games, forest, cinema and theater, children's area, and a dolphinarium. Tanza also hosts leading restaurant brands to cater to the visitors' culinary needs.

Mahmoud Gaber, CEO of Magic Land Al-Hokair and Tanza project, said:“The project introduces a new concept in the tourism and entertainment world in Egypt, with its immense production capacity and capabilities reaching global standards and promising a bright future. The project progresses according to a defined and studied strategy, focusing on meticulously studying the needs of the Egyptian market and adding value not only to customers but to the entire sector. The project's goal is to redefine the entertainment industry in Egypt, attract more tourists and investors worldwide, and put Egypt on the map of global tourism.”

Abdul Fattah Al-Gibali, Chairperson of the Egyptian Media Production City company, said:“We will spare no effort to provide all means of support for this giant investment project regarding technical services, infrastructure, logistical support, administrative and customs facilitations. We are armed with an exceptional position in the heart of the Media Free Zone, and the ability of this system to provide various advantages and facilities for investors.”

He added that this partnership will enhance economic opportunities and sustainable growth through joint investment projects, as they seek to strengthen economic ties and promote investment.

Al-Hokair Group is a leading Saudi group in the tourism and development sector, providing exceptional experiences for customers in the Middle East and North Africa. The company was founded in 1965 and has succeeded in maintaining its leading position in the entertainment field as the first and largest Saudi company investing in this sector. They own 67 entertainment cities spread across the Saudi Kingdom, the UAE, India, and Egypt.