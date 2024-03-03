Rescue Operation At Scene Of Russian Strike In Odesa Completed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The rescue operation at the scene of a Russian drone attack on a residential building in Odesa has been completed, with 12 people killed in the attack, including five children.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Odesa and Kurakhove. The two cities in which civilians and small children became targets for the enemy. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service have completed search and rescue operations in Odesa. In total, the Russian strike has killed 12 people, including five children," the post said.

According to Klymenko, children were also injured in Kurakhove, Donetsk region.

"This afternoon, the occupiers launched a glide bomb at a five-story building. So far, 16 people have been reported injured, including two children, born in 2006 and 2009," Klymenko said.

On the night of March 1-2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. The drone hit an apartment block, destroying part of an 18-apartment section of the building.

A Russian attack on Kurakhove, Donetsk region, on March 3 left 16 people injured, two of them in a grave condition.