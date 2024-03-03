Russia Used 400 Glide Bombs, Over 50 Shahed Drones Against Ukraine This Week - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of this week, Russia has already used almost 400 glide bombs, more than 50 Shahed one-way attack drones and more than 40 missiles against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, since the beginning of this week alone, Russian terrorists have already used nearly 400 guided aerial bombs, more than 50 Shahed drones and more than 40 missiles. No country in Europe could have withstood such pressure and evil alone. And that is why it is important that we all stand together now – everyone who values life and who does not want this terror to reach other nations," Zelensky said.

He added that all leaders and international organizations must respond to Russia's actions and their response must be tough.

"Putin does not want any peace – he only wants war and death. He does not care whom he kills. The main goal is to destroy. First, Ukraine and Ukrainians. And then you, dear partners. That is why it is a matter of survival, and not only for Ukraine, that the world reacts to Russian evil and exerts pressure, and hits back," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine managed to shoot down seven Russian military aircraft this week.

According to him, since the beginning of February, Russia has lost 15 military aircraft, and this is the proper dynamics of their losses.

"This war must become hopeless for Russia, for the terrorists. And they must feel to the fullest extent possible that there is a force that destroys those who want to destroy life. We are capable of providing this. Each partner knows what is needed. The key is the political will to implement everything. To provide exactly the level of supply that will help," Zelensky said.

According to the president, if this does not happen, "it will become one of the most disgraceful pages in history – if America or Europe are defeated by Iranian Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets." "Russian evil should not be encouraged by weak decisions, delays in deliveries, or hesitation," Zelensky said.

"The joint success of everyone in the world who values life should be tangible. We went through the winter, we preserved the energy sector and prevented blackouts. Russia's energy terror failed. We continue to restore security at sea, and our maritime exports are operational," he added.