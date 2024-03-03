Body Of 10-Year-Old Boy Found Under Rubble Of Destroyed Building In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The body of a 10-year-old boy was found under the rubble in Odesa, bringing the number of those killed in a Russian strike on the city on March 2 to 11.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"A boy killed in the Russian attack has been found under the rubble by rescuers. Serhiy was 10 years old," the regional governor said.

A few minutes earlier, Kiper said on Ukrainian television that rescuers were still looking for two children.

"Rescue operations have been going on for almost 2 days. Two children aged 11 and 12 have not been found. Their father, mother, and 8-month-old sister were found dead. We are clearing the rubble," said Kiper.

According to him, there are no other people under the rubble except for children.

"Everyone else who was previously reported to be in the building has been contacted today," Kiper explained.

He noted that all the residents of the building who lost their apartments refused to take temporary shelter and moved in with relatives or friends.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with combat drones on the night of March 2. The drone hit a multi-storey apartment building in a residential area, destroying part of the section with 18 apartments.

So far, 10 people have been reported dead, including four women and three children. 18 people were injured, three of them are in hospitals, and two of them are in serious but stable condition.