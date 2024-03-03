Fierce Fighting Raging In Ivanivske On Bakhmut Axis Military Spokesperson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is attacking the settlement of Ivanivske on the Bakhmut axis, with fierce fighting raging there.

Illia Yevlash, a spokesperson for the Eastern Group of Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"At the moment, on the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to attack the settlement of Ivanivske. Fierce fighting is already taking place in the town. Our military is heroically resisting and trying to repel the enemy from their positions. The enemy is also trying to attack the settlement of Bohdanivka, north of the settlement of Chasiv Yar. Landing units, motorized rifle regiments and army reserves are being moved there," Yevlash said.

According to him, the enemy aims to capture the settlement of Chasiv Yar, but so far, they have been unsuccessful. He noted that the Ukrainian defenders were on the defensive, preventing the enemy from advancing.