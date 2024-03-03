Sidharth Malhotra Shares Scene From ‘Ek Villain’ As He Wishes Co-Star Shraddha On B'day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with actress Shraddha Kapoor in 'Ek Villain' wished his co-star on her birthday on Sunday.

The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming release 'Yodha', took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a screenshot from 'Ek Villain' in which he can be seen sitting behind Shraddha on a bike helping her drive the mean machine.

He wrote on the picture,“Happy birthday @Shraddhakapoor”.

'Ek Villain' was released in 2014 and was directed by Mohit Suri, who is known for directing Shraddha in 'Aashiqui 2'. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. The film was reportedly a remake of the South Korean film 'I Saw the Devil'.

In the film, Sid played the role of Guru, a ruthless hitman working for mob boss Caesar, who raised and trained him to murder the goons who killed his parents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sid will be next seen in 'Yodha' which is an action thriller film written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 15, 2024.