Enemy Shelling Of Pokrovsk District In Donetsk Region Leaves Three Civilians Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people were injured and over 60 cases of damage or destruction were documented as a result of Russian shelling in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region on the night and morning of March 3.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"Around midnight, Russians shelled Myrnohrad. Three residents were injured - two women, aged 33 and 50, and a 37-year-old man. A school, a lyceum, a shop, a bank building, 17 apartment buildings and 13 private houses, a school bus and three cars were damaged," the report said.

At 06:30, Russian invaders fired a missile at a residential area of Pokrovsk. The police said that at least three people had been wounded.

The explosion set cars in the yard on fire. At least five apartment buildings, 18 civilian cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Police paramedics provided first aid to the victims.

The police officers are documenting the aftermath of both attacks. Experts are identifying the type of missile used by Russians to strike Pokrovsk.

