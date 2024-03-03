Death Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Rises To Nine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those killed in a Russian drone attack on a residential building in Odesa has risen to nine, as one more body was found under the rubble.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
On the night of March 1-2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. An enemy drone hit an apartment block, destroying part of an 18-apartment section of the building.
As of late Saturday, March 2, eight people were reported dead, including three women and two children. The youngest child was four months old.
