Mother-Son Die In Delhi Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A man and his mother died after the motorcycle they were riding hit a divider in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Rahul and his mother Shanti Devi, both residents of Faridabad in Haryana.

Sharing the details, police said that information was received at the Sunlight Colony police station regarding an accident at Gate No.4 IP Park Sarai Kale Khan on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, following which a team rushed to the spot .

Upon reaching the spot, a Bullet motorcycle was found and both the injured were shifted to the LNJP hospital, where they succumbed to injuries.

“During the initial probe, it was revealed that both were going towards ITO from their home at Faridabad,” said a senior police official.

According to an eyewitness, due to imbalance the motorcycle collided with the divider and both mother-son sustained injuries due to collision.