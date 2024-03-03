Etihad Increases Flights To Colombo Following Spike In Tourist Arrivals

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Etihad Airways, the national Career of the United Arab Emirates, will increase the frequency of flight operations to Colombo effective from 1st May 2024.

Etihad Airways, which has 10 weekly flight frequencies at present, will be operating 13 flights a week from the 01st of May 2024 (2 flights on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 1 flight on Wednesday) & 20 flights per week from the 15th of June (03 flights on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 2 flights on Wednesday).

This will be a significant contribution to boosting the tourism industry in Sri Lanka and travel to the Middle East and other key destinations in the world.

The enhancement of flight operations by the airline is part of Etihad's ambitious expansion of flights and frequencies to further boost Abu Dhabi's global reach, offering more flexible travel options for its guests.

Etihad's Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Mr. Arik De said:“These latest flight increases aligned with our seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi, and our growing global network offers our guests more opportunities to fly where they want to at a time that suits them. It also makes it easier to enjoy a fantastic visit or stopover in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of their journey.”

Eng. Athula Galketiya, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Pvt) Limited stated that AASL had successful negotiations with the top officials of Etihad Airways to increase the flight frequencies to Sri Lanka and AASL is pleased to continue the valuable partnership with Etihad Airways, which commenced flight operations to Sri Lanka in 2003.