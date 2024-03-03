Switzerland Implements New Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has imposed further sanctions against Russia in response to the ongoing military aggression against Ukraine.

Русский ru Швейцария вводит новые санкции в отношении России Read more: Швейцария вводит новые санкции в отношении России

This content was published on March 1, 2024 - 17:24 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Alpine nation has placed a further 106 individuals and 88 companies on its sanctions list. These are mainly involved in the manufacture of missiles, drones, air defence systems and other military goods.

Russian companies and individuals involved in the supply of defence equipment from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to Russia have also been added to the list, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research said in a statement on Friday. The sanctions will apply from 6pm on March 1.

Judges and civil servants from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine are also subject to Swiss sanctions. People involved in the forced abduction of Ukrainian children have also been added to the list, Switzerland announced.

The assets of those on the Swiss sanctions list must be frozen and reported to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). In addition, the persons concerned are subject to travel sanctions.

Switzerland has also introduced additional trade-related measures aimed at preventing Russia from acquiring sensitive goods and technologies for its army. These include a ban on the export of dual-use goods and goods for Russia's military and technological, sanctioning 27 additional companies.

The latest Swiss sanctions mirror those of the EU's 13th sanctions package. EU member states adopted this latest round of sanctions on February 23 on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them

here .



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Read more More Switzerland adopts latest EU sanctions against Russia

This content was published on Feb 1, 2024 The new measures, which come into force on February 1, include a gradual ban on the purchase and import of Russian diamonds.

Read more: Switzerland adopts latest EU sanctions against Russia More Russia's killer drones still boast Swiss components. How come?

This content was published on Nov 15, 2023 Ukrainian government documents show that Swiss components made in 2023 are still embedded in Russian drones.

Read more: Russia's killer drones still boast Swiss components. How come? More Swiss prosecutors reportedly probing Russia sanctions breaches

This content was published on Feb 13, 2024 Two Swiss-based commodity firms are alleged to have bypassed the sanctions via subsidiaries abroad, SRF radio reports.

Read more: Swiss prosecutors reportedly probing Russia sanctions breaches More The impact of Russia sanctions on Swiss banks

This content was published on Sep 1, 2023 The unprecedented range of global sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs creates a headache for the Swiss financial centre.

Read more: The impact of Russia sanctions on Swiss banks