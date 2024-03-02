Communications Minister Says US Participation In Jordan's Airdrops In Gaza 'Dismantling' International Support For Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 2 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications Muhanad Mubaideen said the US participation in the Jordanian airdrops in Gaza indicates the "dismantling" of the international support for Israel.Mubaideen said Saturday that the US participation in the airdrops for aid over Gaza "is a continuation of the Jordanian humanitarian effort that His Majesty King Abdullah II emphasised last Thursday in Ma'an."He told the Al Mamlaka news channel over the telephone that today's airdrop took in northern Gaza, which is the area most exposed to the Israeli-imposed siege, starvation and "systematic destruction."He said the airdrops of humanitarian aid in the northern parts of the embattled enclave follow King Abdullah's efforts and engagement with the White House, UN, Canada and the EU, adding, "This is one of the most important global, Western and Arab responses to the King's call that there is a possible effort during the Israeli-imposed siege."Mubaideen explained that the American airdrop operations indicate that the US administration believes that the Israelis complicate the process of delivering aid.