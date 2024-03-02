               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Prices


3/2/2024 3:09:15 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices have changed multidirectionally this week, Azernews reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $0.04 (0.05 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.38 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $89.68 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.01 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $86.17 per barrel, up $0.36 or 0.42 percent from last week. The maximum price was $88.52 per barrel and the minimum was $84.71 per barrel.

The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $0.07 (0.1 percent) from last week to $66.42 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.75 per barrel and the minimum price reached $65 per barrel.

The average price of the benchmark Dated Brent crude oil grade fell by $0.59 (0.69 percent) to $84.63 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $87.5 per barrel, and the minimum - $83.21 per barrel.

