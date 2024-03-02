Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Prices

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices have changed multidirectionally this week, Azernews reports.
The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at
the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $0.04
(0.05 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.38 per
barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $89.68 per
barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.01 per barrel.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the
Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $86.17 per barrel, up $0.36 or 0.42
percent from last week. The maximum price was $88.52 per barrel and
the minimum was $84.71 per barrel.
The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $0.07 (0.1
percent) from last week to $66.42 per barrel. The maximum price for
URALS reached $68.75 per barrel and the minimum price reached $65
per barrel.
The average price of the benchmark Dated Brent crude oil grade
fell by $0.59 (0.69 percent) to $84.63 per barrel. The maximum
price for Dated Brent reached $87.5 per barrel, and the minimum -
$83.21 per barrel.
MENAFN02032024000195011045ID1107926365
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.