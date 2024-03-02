President Of Federal Republic Of Nigeria Visits Al Shaqab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited today Al Shaqab - a member of Qatar Foundation, as part of his current visit to the country.

During the visit, His Excellency was briefed on Al Shaqab's high-quality facilities that are based on the highest equestrian standards.

His Excellency and his accompanying delegation attended the closing competitions of the inaugural event of the Longines Global Champions Tour and the Global Champions League 2024 and crowned the first-place winners of the Grand Prix that was held at the Longines outdoor arena at Al Shaqab today.

He praised the strength of the tournament's competitions and Al Shaqab's world-class facilities.