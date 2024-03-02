Amir Arrives In Algeria For GECF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algeria: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived Saturday in Algiers, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, to participate in the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Houari Boumediene International Airport by HE Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Nadir Larbaoui and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria Abdulaziz bin Ali Al Naama.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was accorded an official reception ceremony.