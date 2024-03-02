Neetu Chandra Says Her Portrayal Of Umrao Jaan Will Be 'A Tribute To Rekha Ji'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Neetu Chandra is set to play the Lucknow courtesan Umrao Jaan in the play 'Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical' and she says it is a tribute to screen legend Rekha.

In the videos from the set where Neetu is spotted rehearsing with the director wearing a white and golden kurta paired with golden leggings. Her look is completed with a transparent dupatta.

Calling it a big opportunity for her, Chandra said: "We start the rehearsals in the morning at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. It has music by Salim-Sulaiman. It is a big opportunity for me, because we will perform three live shows in America."

Chandra is best known for her work in the Tamil supernatural thriller 'Yavarum Nalam' as well as the Maithili movie 'Mithila Makhaan',

Lauding the writing of the play, which will be staged at multiple locations in the United States, Chandra said: "This platform is very different. We will portray the characters in a very different manner. Our writer Varun Gautam has written the play beautifully."

The 1981 period drama 'Umrao Jaan', starring Rekha in the titular role as well as Farooq Sheikh playing her star-crossed lover, was helmed by Muzaffar Ali.

The film is best known for Khayyam's music and Shahryar's lyrics brought to life by the mellifluous renditions by Asha Bhosle.

on Mirza Hadi Ruswa's 1905 Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada', the film narrates the story of a Lucknow tawaif and her rise to fame.

Talking about it, Chandra said: "'Umrao Jaan' is synonymous with Rekha ji, so my performance will be a tribute from an actor to a legend. In our eyes 'Umrao Jaan' will always be Rekha ji. I will not leave any stone unturned to fulfil this big responsibility."

Produced by Meit Shah's Blue Wave Events and Gravity Zero, the play will bring the iconic character's journey to life in the form of a grand musical.

It will also feature the iconic 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' track.

It will premiere in Ahmedabad on March 9. The North American tour will start from New Jersey on April 12 and conclude in Washington, DC on June 1.