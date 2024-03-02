Will Take Stringent Action Against Perpetrators Of B’Luru Blast: Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 2 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the government will take stringent action against the perpetrators involved in the Bengaluru blast.

“There are similarities between this blast and the Mangaluru blast. Mangaluru and Shivamogga Police are also joining the investigation. The people of Bengaluru need not worry,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that seven to eight teams have been formed to investigate the case.“We have information on the bomber's identity and movements. We can't disclose more information on this as the investigation is going on. We have given full freedom to the police to investigate the case and perpetrators will be brought to book soon,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that let the BJP leaders continue their criticism but the government is concerned about upholding the state's reputation.

"We are watching BJP's politics over the issue. We are aware of their attempts to ruin the reputation of Bengaluru. We don't want their support," he said.

Asked if this was a failure of intelligence agencies, he said, "Such incidents have happened during BJP rule as well. Government will bear the cost of treatment of all the people injured in the blast. Compensation will also be given if needed,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.