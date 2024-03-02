LIVE UPDATES: US To Air Drop Aid Into Gaza 17 Killed In Continued Israeli Attacks On Houses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: At least 17 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli air strikes targeting three houses in Deir el-Balah and Jabalia.

Meanwhile, Malaysia blasts Israel over 'cowardly' mass killing of Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza, and Nicaragua pursues Germany at ICJ over military support for Israel.

The war has killed at least 30,228 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. UN Women has said the war in Gaza is“also a war on women”.

Around 80% of Gaza's population has been driven from their homes and a quarter face starvation.

Watch this page for more live udpates :

[10:15am Doha Time] Malaysia blasts Israel over 'cowardly' mass killing of Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza

The shooting by Israeli troops of“defenceless Palestinians” as they sought food aid in Gaza was a“cowardly” act, which the Malaysian government has condemned.

In a statement on Saturday, Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the international community must“demand Israel stop atrocities and abide by its obligations under international law”.

“The cowardly action of Israel targeting Palestinians, including women and children, is not only illegal under international law, but also a blatant violation of the provisional measures handed down by the International Court of Justice on 26 January 2024 and the 1948 Genocide Convention,” the ministry said.

Gaza's Health Ministry said 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 700 injured when Israeli troops and tanks opened fire on a crowd of thousands who had gathered near Gaza City on Thursday night to receive scare humanitarian food supplies.

[10:00am Doha Time] 17 killed in Israeli attacks on homes

At least 17 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli air strikes targeting three houses in Deir el-Balah and Jabalia.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency, quoting medical sources, reported that Israeli jets targeted two houses east of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of 15 people.

In the Jabalia camp, northern Gaza, Israeli jets struck a house in an attack that killed two people.

The house was reportedly sheltering 70 displaced people.

[9:40am Doha Time] Israel continues to target Southern regions of Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon: The Israeli entity continued to target villages and towns in southern Lebanon on Friday, by launching a series of air strikes and artillery shelling, with casualties reported. Read more

[8:44am Doha Time] Nicaragua pursues Germany at ICJ over military support for Israel

Nicaragua has filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Germany over financial and military aid to Israel amid its war on Gaza.

The ICJ announced on Friday that Nicaragua has filed an“application instituting proceedings” and has asked the court to issue emergency measures over Germany's alleged violations of its obligations under the Genocide Convention and the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the laws of war in relation to the occupied Palestinian territories, and“particularly the Gaza Strip”.

“Germany is facilitating the commission of genocide and, in any case has failed in its obligations to do everything possible to prevent the commission of genocide,” Nicaragua's submission to the court states, according to the ICJ.

The German Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.

The ICJ usually sets a date for a hearing on any requested emergency measures within weeks of a case being filed, the news agency added.

[8:30am Doha Time] Gaza conflict 'also a war on women', UN Women says

UN Women, the United Nations agency for gender equality, has said the war in Gaza is“also a war on women”.

The UN agency said Israeli forces have killed an estimated 9,000 women since October, with an average of 63 women expected to be killed each day the war continues.

Nearly nine in 10 women report finding it harder to access food than men, UN Women said, and about four out of five women report that their family eats half or less of the food they used to before the war.

“As the war on Gaza approaches its five-month mark, Gazan women continue to suffer its devastating impact,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

“While this war spares no one, UN Women data shows that it kills and injures women in unprecedented ways.”

[7:00am Doha Time] Biden approves military airdrops of aid into Gaza after chaotic encounter left more than 100 dead

The US will begin airdropping emergency humanitarian assistance into Gaza, President Joe Biden said Friday, a day after more than 100 Palestinians were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops. Read more