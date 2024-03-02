Kerala: Greater Cochin Development Authority Decides To Conduct Non-Sport Events In Kaloor Stadium

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Greater Cochin Development Authority has decided to conduct non-sports events in Kaloor Stadium. The plan is to raise revenue by letting the stadium out for public gatherings and award nights. The stadium, which has hosted many international sports events, is now used for five months of the year for football matches.

The stadium has a total capacity of 35,000 spectators. The GCDA pointed out that the stadium is not used for more than half of the year. The maintenance of turf once a year is a huge expense. The plan is to install turf protection tiles with a stabilizer system. This allows the sunrays to pass through and the grass to grow. These tiles can be laid to protect the turf during non-sporting events. Around Rs 8 crore has been allocated for this purpose in the new budget.

However, the criticism of sports enthusiasts and public activists is against the plan. They stated that the turf would be destroyed while conducting other events. GCDA Chairman V Venugopal also came forward against the decision of the Left Governing Body. However, GCDA decided to go ahead with the project after solving the concerns raised against it.