'Dance Deewane' Contestants Get Laddoos From Madhuri Dixit For ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ Act

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene surprised the contestants of 'Dance Deewane' -- Anjali and Sharvari -- by treating them to laddoos, as they performed on her iconic track 'Choli Ke Peeche'.

Amid the dazzling array of acts in the new episode, Anjali and Sharvari owned the grand dance floor with their rendition of Madhuri's song 'Choli Ke Peeche', which is sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun.

The song is from the 1973 action crime film 'Khal Nayak', directed by Subhash Ghai, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri and Jackie Shroff.

Judge Madhuri, who was dressed in a blue saree, gave them a standing ovation, and joined the dynamic duo on stage, adding her dance queen magic to the performance.

Impressed by their performance, she surprised the contestants by treating them to laddoos and reminiscing about her journey of dancing to the timeless song under the guidance of the late choreographer Saroj Khan.

Madhuri said: "Kya kahu dono hi bahot kamal ka dance karte hai poora stage cover kiya aur ek ek beat pakda aapne, it was just perfect. (What can I say, both of them dance amazingly, covered the entire stage and caught every beat)."

'Dance Deewane' airs on Colors.