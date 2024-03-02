Vienna's Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine Already Amounts To 292 Tons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past years, Vienna authorities have sent 292 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, brought in 48 trucks.

This was stated by the Austrian Embassy in Ukraine on X , Ukrinform reports.

As Ukraine has already been the main target country for Wien's humanitarian aid in recent years, 48 lorries have delivered 292 tonnes of relief supplies from Vienna to Ukraine: medical equipment, school furniture, generators, firefighting equipment, children's clothes. We are grateful to Vienna,” the statement reads.

n Chancellor reaffirms support for Ukrain

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the President of the National Council of Austria, Wolfgang Sobotka, assured that his country fully supports the Ukrainian people in their effort to defend themselves in Russia's unjustified war of aggression.