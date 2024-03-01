'Google Must Face Some Advertisers' Antitrust Claims,' Says US Judge

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Alphabet's Google must face advertisers' proposed class action lawsuit claiming that it monopolizes the ad exchange market, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel dismissed some other antitrust claims, including those focused on ad-buying tools used by large advertisers was reviewing a number of cases against Google, and his decision struck down many claims but allowed at least one key set to proceed advertisers, he wrote,“have not plausibly alleged antitrust standing in the markets for ad-buying tools used by large advertisers, but they plausibly allege antitrust standing as to injuries they purportedly suffered from anti-competitive practices in the ad-exchange market and the market for small advertisers' buying tools.”Also Read: 'We got it wrong': Google CEO Sundar Pichai says 'Gemini AI responses show bias'Castel also said Gannett, the largest U.S. newspaper chain and publisher of USA Today, could try in a separate case to prove that Google fraudulently concealed anticompetitive effects of some technology. Gannett alleged that it sold some of its ad space directly to advertisers, but Google still made the inventory available for auction on its ad exchange in order to accrue transaction fees for its own benefit and Gannett did not immediately respond to requests for comment judge also ruled in multiple other cases in the nationwide litigation faces a number of claims on antitrust grounds Read: Gemini AI's controversial stance on Elon Musk and Hitler comparison leaves netizens furious: Know what it said..The U.S. Justice Department sued Google in January 2023, accusing it of abusing its dominance in digital advertising. The government asked for the divestiture of the Google Ad Manager suite, including Google's ad exchange, AdX Ad Manager is a suite of tools including one that allows websites to offer advertising space for sale and an exchange that serves as a marketplace that automatically matches advertisers with those publishers and website publishers have complained that Google has not been transparent about where ad dollars go, specifically how much goes to publishers and how much to Google.

