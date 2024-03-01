Top News Of The Week: Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast, Vijay Shekhar Sharma Resigns, Anant-Radhika Pre-Nuptial Bash

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Here are top news of the week between 2 March and 24 February that made headlines:Rameshwaram Cafe blast

An explosion rocked The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday. Nine people were injured in the incident, said officials. The co-founder of the famous cafe chain reported said two blasts, within just 10 seconds, occurred. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly confirmed that Rameshwaram cafe explosion on Friday noon was caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device Shekhar Sharma resigns

One97 Communications, which is the parent company of fintech company Paytm, announced on Monday that founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank.“The Company has been separately informed that Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also resigned from the Board of Paytm Payments Bank to enable this transition. PPBL has informed us that they will commence the process of appointing a new Chairman,\" the company said in an exchange filing crisisThe National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has registered a new plea filed by four investors against Byju's, the Indian Edtech major. The investors have accused the company's management of oppression and mismanagement, according to a report. This marks the fifth legal challenge against Byju's filed in the NCLT and the fourth in 2024 alone, Sensex hit record highFor the first time ever, the Nifty 50 crossed 22,300 intraday, while the Nifty Bank touched 47,000 intraday. Sensex hit record high and crossed over 73,700-mark CEC meeting for Lok Sabha polls

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-on Thursday night met at the party headquarters in the national capital to take a call on the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list is likely to be out soon.

Himachal Pradesh political crisisThe Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government suffered a major setback after losing the Rajya Sabha elections because of cross-voting to the BJP. The grand old party lost the lone seat of the state in the Upper House of Parliament after its six MLAs cross-voted for the BJP. Moreover, Congress senior leader and minister Vikramaditya Singh announced his resignation from the cabinet the disqualification of the six Congress rebel MLAs, the strength of the House has reduced from 68 to 62 Shahjahan arrestAbsconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal Police from the Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday, February 28, night, in connection with allegations of 'sexual assault and land grab in the Sandeshkhali area. He was later sent to a 10-day police custody by Basirhat Court. The case has been handed over to CBI.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding eventsMukesh Ambani's youngest scion Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala has kicked off on an extravagant note with top-notch business magnates' presence in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Friday. The guest list for the three-day event includes business leaders like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump. Celebrities like Rihanna, Bollywood film stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, as well as many renowned persons are also expected to attend the event

