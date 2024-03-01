Libya, Türkiye Sign Mou On Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TRIPOLI, Mac 2 (NNN-LANA) – Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah, and Türkiye's Defence Minister, Yasar Guler, signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday, to boost military cooperation and training, the Libyan government said in a statement.

The deal, signed in the Turkish city of Antalya, covers military fields, and aims to raise the efficiency of Libyan army units through specific training programmes, the statement said.

Guler praised the military and security cooperation with Libya, and stressed the importance of continuing the coordination and cooperation, the statement added.

Dbeibah said, enhancing bilateral military cooperation and implementing training programmes, to increase efficiency of the Libyan army were of great priority and importance.

Türkiye and Libya signed two defence agreements in Oct, 2022, under which the Turkish armed forces would help train Libyan military pilots and improve the existing military ties.– NNN-LANA