Zelensky On Defense Of Kharkiv: Invaders Must Be Pushed To Greater Distance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that to protect Kharkiv from missile attacks, in addition to strengthening air defense, it is necessary to push Russian troops further away.

He said this at a briefing in Kharkiv, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"We understand that we need comprehensive defense here. And, perhaps, the most important thing is to act, not only by strengthening air defense, Kharkiv and the entire region, but, to be honest, we understand that we need to push the Russians further away. Otherwise, it will be very difficult to fully defend Kharkiv, even if we reinforce it with appropriate modern air defense systems," the head of state said.

According to him, the search for opportunities to strengthen air defense for Kharkiv and other border and frontline cities continues.

Zelensky, Rutte visit Ukrainian defenders in military hospital in

"We understand all the challenges. The Chief of Defense and the Minister of Defense know what to work on. This defense is being strengthened. Our partners know what we lack, and this applies not only to Kharkiv, but to border cities and towns along the contact line, de-occupied cities and towns where things are very difficult. We know what is missing, we know how high the risks are when a Russian missile hits a civilian target within a minute," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, on March 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte signed a bilateral security agreement in Kharkiv.